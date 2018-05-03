Sana urges production of high standard films

LAHORE, May 03 (APP):Film star Sana said that only Pakistani films produced on international standards

can hit the box office and compete with Indian movies.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said that if a substandard film is flopped, the public could not be

blamed for it.

She said that people wanted to watch the best films for their entertainment. She said that during the last few years, some films of international standards were produced, with unique stories and high quality music and songs. They did successful business as compared to Indian films.

She urged the film producers and directors to focus on producing high standard films.