LAHORE, May 23 (APP) Famous film star Sana has demanded the federal government to allocate amount for film industry in budget and declare it as an industry.
Talking to APP here on Monday, she said the government can play an important role to develop the film industry. She hoped the government will definately meet the old demand of provision of it an industry status.
Sana demands budget allocation for film industry
