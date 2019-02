ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The operation of Samjhauta Express has been suspended in view of the prevailing tensions between Pakistan and India, Foreign Office said on Thursday”The Samjhuta Express will resume its operations as soon as the security situation improves between India and Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The bi-weekly Samjhauta Express train runs between Wagah, Pakistan to New Delhi and Attari in India on Wednesday and Sunday.