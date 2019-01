KARACHI, Jan 27 (APP):Samina Alvi, the first lady of the country,

here on Sunday appreciated Friends of Burns Centre, Ruth Pfau Civil

Hospital, for not only supporting the burn injury victims but also

raising awareness about its prevention.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony of children poster

contest organized by the NGO, she said inculcating adequate

understanding of the issue and its prevention among children was

highly appreciable.