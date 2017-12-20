Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day2

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Hissam Ali Hyder struck nine goals to steer

Black Horse Paints to a thumping 11-4 victory over Guard Group in the

Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship 2017 match here at the Lahore

Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

Besides nine-star Hissam, Sufi Mohammad Amir and Sufi Mohammad

Haris, who contributed with one goal each , completed the tally for

the victors. Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana converted two goals while Taimur Mawaz

Khan and Abdul Rehman Monnoo hit one goal apiece from the losing side.

It was a treat to watch how Hissam, who displayed quality polo

skills to maintain his supremacy throughout the match and kept on

scoring impressive goals one after another in all the four chukkers.

Such a brilliant performance from Hissam shows why he is considered

as the best polo player of the country.

Hissam opened Black Horse Paints’ account with a fabulous field

goal which was soon equalized by Guard Group through Abdul Rehman

Monnoo. The highly-charged second chukker saw superhero Hissam playing flawless polo and smashing in back-to-back four goals to give his

team 5-1 edge. In the dying moments of second chukker, Ahmed Nawaz

Tiwana converted one for Guard Group to reduce the gap to 5-2.

Hissam once again dominated the third chukker and hammered a

convincing hat-trick to provide his team unbeatable 8-2 lead while

Taimur Mawaz Khan struck one to reduce the margin to 8-3. Another

hat-trick was hammered by Black Horse Paints but this time scores

were two brother Sufi Amir and Sufi Haris, who pumped in one goal

apiece, and Hissam had also his share this time as well as he contributed one more to complete his tally of nine goals and guided his team to

11-4 victory. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Major Omer Minhas supervised

the match.

Two matches will be contested tomorrow (Thursday), Diamond Paints

will face Allied Bank challenge in the first encounter of the day

at 2:00 pm while Barry’s will play against Future Developers/Rijas

in the second encounter at 3:00 pm.