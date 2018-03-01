Salman hits magnificent 73 for Golden Eagles win in T20 veteran cricket

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Salman Khan stroked quick fired unbeaten 73 to set up Golden Eagles five wickets win over Lahore Badshah in Amir Cables T20 league here on Thursday at Shah Faisal ground.

Salman hit six fours and one towering six as Golden Eagles, set to get 143 to win, achieved the target for the loss of five wickets with three balls remaining.

Man of the Match, Salman batted with authority to punish Lahore

Badshah bowlers with command and precision as Muhammad Hafeez made (34).

From Lahore Badshah, Qaisar Nadeem took three wickets for 34 and Shafqat Butt captured two for 20.

Earlier, Lahore Badshah hit up 142 for 7 in allotted 20 over as their top scorer Safdar Ali slammed solid 84.

From Golden Eagles, Muhammad Hafeez 3 for 17, Rashid Latif Jr 2 for 14 bowled well. Muhammad Saeed and Shbabir Khan got one wicket apiece.

Muhammad Asif and Nasir Hussain were the umpires and Muhammad Kazim was the scorer.