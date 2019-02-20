Salman Butt excited to play in PSL for Lahore Qalandars

ISLAMABAD,Feb 20 (APP)::Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt Wednesday expressed his excitement for receiving unexpected call from Lahore Qalandars to play in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and said that this unique opportunity would help him to create his position in the national cricket team.

It was a very delightful moment for me to join the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a replacement for Mohammad Hafeez, who was ruled out after fracturing his thumb, he said while talking to a foreign media.