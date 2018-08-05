Saleh Muhammad wins NA-13 Mansehra after recounting

MANSEHRA, Au 5 (APP)::After seven days of recounting of votes in NA-13 Manshera, the PTI supported

independent candidate once again won the general elections against PML-N

candidate.

Saleh Muhammad Khan

won the elections by securing 108850 votes while the PML-N candidate of Sardar

group Sardar Shahjahan got 106688 votes.

Saleh

Muhammad Khan was resident of NA-14 Mansehra but he contested elections from

NA-13. During the previous general elections, he won Provincial Assembly seat

on the ticket of PML-N, this time he resigned from PMLN and contested election

independently in support of PTI.

After

winning the elections he joined PTI but later on, his victory was challenged by

the Sardar Shahjahan the losing candidate of PMLN.