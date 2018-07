ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saleem Sarwar Jora has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-31 Gujrat-IV by securing 51,054 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, independent candidate Aurangzaib stood second by getting 13,315 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tariq Saleem of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan with 2,519 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 45.09%.