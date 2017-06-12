Saleem grabs Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Championship title

LAHORE, June 12 (APP): Showing accurate shooting and command Saleem Baig won the title of Master Singles of Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Championship scoring a massive total of 368 score with 184 total average in two games at Islamabad’s Leisure on Monday.

According to the information made available here, Pakistan Tenpin

Bowling Federation in Collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Organized the three-day event which was participated by top notch bowlers of the country. Two events were contested, master singles and media event.

In the master singles, countrys best players participated while a large

number of media person took part in the media event.

Afzal Akhtar secured the 2nd position by scoring total of 345 pins with

173 total average while Saqib Shahzad got the 3rd spot by scoring 318

total pins with 159 average.

In the Media event Shah Khalid Khan won the title by scoring 268 pins

and Abdul Qadir secured 2nd position by scoring 230 pins while Shakir Abbasi finished at 3rd spot with total 224 pins in two games.

Chief guest Rasheed Khan Advocate distributed the cash prizes, gift

hampers from Jubilee Insurance and trophies among the winners.

In a talk with media, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Secretary Ijaz

ur Rehman said, “Every year in the holy month, we organize Ramzan championships to engage our top bowling players in high quality bowling activities to keep them in good form and fitness.”