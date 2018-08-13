Saleem firm on 1st spot in Professional Singles of Tenpin Bowling

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Saleem Baig stands firm on 1st spot in the Professional Singles category of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 being played here at Leisure City bowling club Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

More than 60 professional players participated in first round of Professional Singles matches completing a set of 6 games each. Saleem stands on 1st spot by scoring 1158 total in 6 games and Afzal Akhat on 2nd spot with 1144 score while Hussain Chatta remains on 3rd position with 1117 total score in first round. Ijaz ur Rehman, Sikandar Hayat, Saqib Shahzad, Daniyal Shah, Ali Suria, Junaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Ahmer Saldera and Aleem Agha also qualified for the next round of Master Singles.

A total of 40 players participated in the first round of amateur category. Sajid Khan, Sheraz Khan, Mehboob ur Rehman, Rana Shahzad, Saqib Ansar, Ali Chatta, Shahrukh raza and abdul Ghaffar qualified for top eight round after completion of 1st round.