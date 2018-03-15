Sakina Sammu hails Pakistani dramas

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):Senior TV artiste Sakina Sammu has said

that Pakistan TV dramas are liked all-over the world wherever Urdu

dramas are seen.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said that she and her colleauges had worked in very unfavourable and poor conditions

compared with today’s artistes. She said that currently resources

and technology are available more easily, which has supported

Pakistan’s dramas industry and helped them compete at international level.

She said that new talented people are joining the drama industry, which is a good omen.

Replying to a question, she said that she had performed almost every role during her career. She said that Pakistani dramas are very much liked in India and other countries.