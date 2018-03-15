Showbiz 
Sakina Sammu hails Pakistani dramas

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):Senior TV artiste Sakina Sammu has said
that Pakistan TV dramas are liked all-over the world wherever Urdu
dramas are seen.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said that she and her colleauges had worked in very unfavourable and poor conditions
compared with today’s artistes. She said that currently resources
and technology are available more easily, which has supported
Pakistan’s dramas industry and helped them compete at international level.
She said that new talented people are joining the drama industry, which is a good omen.
Replying to a question, she said that she had performed almost every role during her career. She said that Pakistani dramas are very much liked in India and other countries.

