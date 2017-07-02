Sajjad lifts Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship title

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Pakistan’s Muhammad Sajjad thrashed

Hong Kong’s Lee Chun Wai 7-0 in a one-sided affair to win the Asian

6-Red Snooker Championship title in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

Sajjad, who defeated compatriot Muhammad Bilal 6-3 in the

semifinal, defeated Lee 56-11, 56-01(56), 32-31, 44-13, 33-0, 52-

06, 41-19 in the final to lift the title and earn gold medal, Naveed

Kapadia, the spokesman of Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association

(PBSA) said.

Meanwhile, Bilal, who had defeated Indian snooker champion

Pankaj Advani 2-6 in the quarterfinal, has claimed bronze medal.

Pakistan sent four cueists for the event – Muhammad Sajjad,

Mohammad Bilal, Asjad Iqbal and Babar Masih.