Sajid Tarar, Jessy Singh call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):A Pakistani American and Republican Party activist and worker Sajid Tarar and an American cricketer Jessy Singh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq were also present in the meeting.

Jessy Singh, on behalf of the Sikh community, thanked the Prime Minister for opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

The role of Muslim community in US was also discussed during the meeting.