Saira to enthrall audience in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Renowned London-based Pakistan Opera Singer Saira Peter would perform in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in month of October.

Saira Saira was the first Pakistani singer who recorded her album of Sufi poetry in Opera, the music and style invented in Italy.

During her visit, she also release her new Sufi musical album “Tu Habib, Tu Tabib”, comprising poetry of renowned Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

She said that singing Sufi spiritual poetry was her

passion and she was proud to spread sufi teachings across the world.

“I have performed in many countries of the world but there is nothing like coming home” said Saira Peter in a statement issued here on Monday.

She said that the love of the people and country is the greatest inspiration for her.

Karachi-born singer lived in London for the last many years.

She got training as an opera singer from Paul Knight, a student of English Composer and legend Western classical music Benjamin Britten.

Her form of music is truly unique, combining Western and

Eastern traditions and instruments.

Usually Sufi Poetry is only accompanied by Eastern instruments and but adapting it to the operatic style is a beautiful art work.

The recently launched national song “Aye Sar Zameen by

Opera Star is receiving overwhelming response on social media and from patriotic citizens across the country and abroad.

She launched the most wonderful National song in gratitude

to her beautiful home country Pakistan.

In her song, she paid a glowing tribute to the people and places which appear in the music video, speaking hope and a future for Pakistan with their smiles and their natural glory. She surprised the audience with her unique style and the way she combined melodies with inspiring lyrics.