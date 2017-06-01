Saira terms tobacco as barrier to development

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Thursday said that tobacco use has devastating health consequences and termed

it a major barrier to the development.

Addressing a seminar jointly organized by Ministry of National

Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and World Health

Organization (WHO) on tobacco control initiatives, the minister said

that tobacco worsens poverty and damages health.

She said that globally each year, more than seven million

people die from tobacco use. This figure includes 900,000 that die

from exposure to second hand smoke, she added.

Over 80 percent of these deaths occur in low- or middle-income

countries.

She assured that the ministry is fully committed with WHO’s

FCTC agreement to safeguard the health of citizen of Pakistan from

deadly diseases caused by tobacco.

She urged to have participation from provincial and local

governments, public, media and all stakeholders in national and

subnational efforts of tobacco control to enforce and implement

strategies, plans and achieve goals that prioritize action on

tobacco control.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohammad Assai, WHO

Representative Pakistan said that in Pakistan, 23.9 million adults

(31.8% of men, 5.8% of women) currently use tobacco in any form.

Among the youth (13-15 years of age), 13.3 % boys and 6.6 %

girls are current tobacco users. At global level each year, more

than 7 million people die from tobacco use.

He said that over 80% of these deaths due to tobacco use occur

in low- or middle-income countries. These countries bear almost 40%

of the global economic cost of smoking from health expenditures.

National Professional Officer WHO, Shahzad Alam Khan said that

the use of tobacco is a real public health issue. Women and youth

are the prime targets of the tobacco industry.

He lauded the steps taken by the Ministry of National Health

Services towards tobacco control. However, he underlined the need to

raise the Federal Excise Duty to the tune of 70% of the retail

price.

Shahzad Alam Khan said that 10% increase in tobacco taxation

reduces the tobacco consumption by around 8% in the low income countries.

He also highlighted the importance of uniform tobacco taxation

and an efficient tax administration system.

He said it is high time that Pakistan should implement

tracking and tracing system which would be a critical step to

control illicit tobacco trade.

Other speakers said that tobacco is a cause of death of around

108,800 Pakistanis every year.

They said that almost 24 million adults currently use tobacco

in any form. That accounts for 15.6 million adults who currently

smoke tobacco, including 3.7 million adults using water pipes,

hookah or shisha, and another 9.6 million adults who use smokeless

tobacco.

They said that almost 15 out of 17 SDGs are linked to tobacco

control. They highlighted the measures taken by Tobacco Control Cell

to control the epidemic of tobacco use.