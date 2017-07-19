Saira Peter to release a National song on August 14

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): London-based, Pakistani Sufi Opera

star Saira Peter has been preparing to release a new National song

(Milli Naghma) “Aye Sar Zameen” on occasion of 70th Independence Day

on August 14.

‘Aye Sar Zameen’ is certainly a top quality find! Saira Peter

recorded her song earlier this summer, but the concept had been

deepening in her spirit for years.

Saira had completed composing the lyrics and music but she

invested several more years carefully crafting the song.

Drawing on her extensive Western classical training, she

gradually enhanced the melody, introduced harmony and built up the

instrumentation.

The song was beginning to glow and shine in its own right. To

her mind, it had to reflect the vast array of beauty and complexity

of her motherland.

Over the past few years, the various incarnations of Saira’s

vocal recordings speak for themselves about how rigorously she has

invested in this project.

Working at London’s Soup Studios, she completed early versions

of the track with the help of seasoned recording engineer Andy Rugg

(whose clients include Beyonce, Radiohead et al).

Later, takes were engineered by Dan Blackett, but she called

in lead engineer Giles Barrett for final mixing and mastering on

Soup’s vintage 1980’s Soundtracs CM4400 console.

It was worth the effort! Against a backdrop of pulsing

strings, relentless drums and sparkling piano, Saira’s unique voice

paints a soundscape as varied as Pakistan itself. Like a glorious

eagle, her coloratura-like inflections wing their way over roaring

ocean, windswept desert, verdant farmland. Her powerful voice roars

into motion as she reaches the phrase “Shad baad rahey mera

Pakistan!” (“May my Pakistan always rejoice!”). But the song is not

yet over.

As the climax approaches, Saira’s voice, now a swirl of layers

and octaves expressed through her expansive 52-note vocal range,

takes flight.

As she sustains and repeats the phrase “Aye Sar Zameen” (“O My

Land”) at ever higher increments, she seems to soar above K2 itself.

With its perfect balance of rhythm and harmony, Aye Sar Zameen

is a jubilant musical proclamation sealed by a triumphant gong

crash.

In terms of lyrical content Aye Sar Zameen is first of all

Saira’s heartfelt entreaty that God would remain forever in the

land, bring Pakistan peace and prosperity, fill her inhabitants with

joy.

At the same time, the song proclaims a majestic announcement

to everyone everywhere. Pakistan’s precious destiny as a “golden and

silvery land” is to shine for all whole world to see.

This week, work began on the production. Like the song, the

video will feature the brand new ideas of a Pakistani girl who lives

in London.