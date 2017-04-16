Saira Peter starts work on new album ‘Saira’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Renowned London-based
Pakistani-origin Opera Singer Saira Peter started work
on her new album titled “Saira”.
In an exclusive talk, Saira Peter expressed the
hope that the people of Pakistan would like her first
released and the new Album in progress.
She said after Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s poetry,
she would make albums of the poetry of other Sufi poets
of Pakistan, specially Baba Bulleh Shah.
She is the first Pakistani who has released the
World’s First Sufi Opera Album.
The Album featuring the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif
Bhittai was translated by Shah Latif Foundation Bhit Shah,
Pakistan. The music of the Album was composed by Paul
Knight.
Saira Peter said the poetry was provided by the
Custodian of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Syed Waqar Hussain
Shah Sahib.
The album included nine songs Sometimes, People ask
for riches, To the Banks, Listen to what Latif Says,
Resplendent, Gracious One, Those who love the Lord, You
are my friend and listen to what Latif says.
She said she was also planning her next show in
Karachi. Saira Peter was inspired by Madam Noor Jahan.
Saira Peter got training of opera music from Paul
Knight, who was the pupil of famous music teacher
Bungimen British.
She said “she had planned to promote the message
of peace, love and brotherhood through the poetry of
Sufis among people,”.
She selected opera music to spread this message in
Europe also.
Meanwhile, Saira Peter the other day performed at
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and mesmerized
the audience with her melodious singing. She beautifully fused
western and eastern music.
