Saira Peter starts work on new album ‘Saira’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Renowned London-based

Pakistani-origin Opera Singer Saira Peter started work

on her new album titled “Saira”.

In an exclusive talk, Saira Peter expressed the

hope that the people of Pakistan would like her first

released and the new Album in progress.

She said after Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s poetry,

she would make albums of the poetry of other Sufi poets

of Pakistan, specially Baba Bulleh Shah.

She is the first Pakistani who has released the

World’s First Sufi Opera Album.

The Album featuring the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif

Bhittai was translated by Shah Latif Foundation Bhit Shah,

Pakistan. The music of the Album was composed by Paul

Knight.

Saira Peter said the poetry was provided by the

Custodian of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Syed Waqar Hussain

Shah Sahib.

The album included nine songs Sometimes, People ask

for riches, To the Banks, Listen to what Latif Says,

Resplendent, Gracious One, Those who love the Lord, You

are my friend and listen to what Latif says.

She said she was also planning her next show in

Karachi. Saira Peter was inspired by Madam Noor Jahan.

Saira Peter got training of opera music from Paul

Knight, who was the pupil of famous music teacher

Bungimen British.

She said “she had planned to promote the message

of peace, love and brotherhood through the poetry of

Sufis among people,”.

She selected opera music to spread this message in

Europe also.

Meanwhile, Saira Peter the other day performed at

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and mesmerized

the audience with her melodious singing. She beautifully fused

western and eastern music.