Saira Peter mesmerises audience with Opera singing

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Renowned London-based Pakistan and World first Sufi Opera Star Singer Saira Peter has enthralled audience here at musical evening “Sham-e-Musiqi” in Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The musical concert was organized by PNCA.

After successful musical concerts at Karachi and Lahore, Saira Peter performed in Islamabad a variety of genres ranging from Beethoven to Malka e Taranum Madam Noor Jahan and got a big applause from the audience.

In her brief comments, she said that the love of people of Pakistan always brought me here to perform and contribute to the musical industry of Pakistan. She said working on her second Sufi album on poetry of Hazrat Baba Buleh Shah and Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

She also lauded PNCA for promoting art and culture in the country.

She brought the unique genre of Sufi opera to federal capital Islamabad for the third time with her music director Steven Smith. The unique genre of Sufi opera she performs bringing together the western classical and Sufi poetry.

Saira is also the director of the Noor Jahan Centre in London, which has promoted Pakistani music and culture in London since 1998.

Having performed across multiple continents, Saira Peter hails from Karachi but living in London. Combining eastern and western classical styles in her music Saira’s passion is to use her unique vocal accomplishments to bring together people of different faiths and ethnicity, celebrating spiritual values together, in peace.