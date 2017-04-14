Saira Peter enthralls audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday organized Sham-e-Musici (Musical evening) at its auditorium.

Renowned London-based first Pakistani Opera Singer Saira Peter performed in the musical show and enthralled the audience.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the show.

Saira Peter was the first Pakistani singer who recorded her album of Sufi poetry in Opera, the music and style invented in Italy.

She selected the poetry of saint and Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai for her first album, which was released in Pakistan.

She wants to make albums of the poetry of other Sufi poets of Pakistan.

She got training of opera music from Pal Nite, who is pupil of famous music teacher Bungimen British.