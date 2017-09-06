Saira pays tributes to officer’s contribution to health sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Federal Minister for National Health
Services Saira Afzal Tarar Wednesday paid tributes to officer’s
contribution to health sector in Pakistan.
She said this while presiding over a farewell ceremony
arranged in honor of Dr. Huma Qureshi Executive Director Pakistan
Health Research Council who retired from service which was attended
by officers of Ministry of National Health Services.
The minister said there were two key indicators to assess an
officer’s worth – Competence and Credibility. Dr. Huma as Pakistan’s
leading gastroenterologist and public health researcher had made
immense contribution in her 36 years long career, she added.
“As a national leader on Viral Hepatitis, she has developed
Pakistan’s Hepatitis C Treatment Guidelines and Pakistan’s first
National Hepatitis Strategy 2017-2021,” the minister said.
Saira Afzal said that Dr. Qureshi’s advice was instrumental in
introduction of miracle life-saving drug for Hepatitis patients
“Sovaldi” in the country.
On this occasion the minister presented a special
commemorative shield to Dr. Huma Qureshi.
