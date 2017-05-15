LAHORE, May 15 (APP): Filmstar Saima Noor on Monday stressed the need for better story and good direction which would help in reviving
local film industry.
Talking to APP, she said that in the past, a lot of films were produced containing different lessens for life.
She said that artists continued their performance without any fear from terrorism, which reflected their commitment with the country.
Saima for better story in films
