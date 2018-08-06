SAI aircraft carrying stranded passengers onboard leaves for Lahore

BEIJING, Aug 6 (APP):The special aircraft of Shaheen Air International (SAI) carrying 214 Pakistani passengers stranded in the Chinese city of Guangzhou onboard left for Lahore at 1330 CST.

The aircraft reached Guangzhou, the capital and most populous city of the Chinese province of Guangdong around 1100 CST to bring back scores of Pakistani passengers who have been left stranded following the cancellation of the airline’s flight earlier on July 29, according to official sources here on Monday.

The SAI flight left from Lahore at 0200 PST and reached Guangzhou at 1100 CST on August 6 (today) after addressing an objection raised by the concerned department with regard to the fitness of the plane.

The boarding of the passengers started within one hour of the arrival of SAI aircraft from Pakistan.

Some passengers who left for home on the special flight appreciated the management of the airline for making all-out efforts for their repatriation.

They also acknowledged services of Consulate General of Pakistan, Guangzhou and Pakistan Embassy Beijing who remained in close contact with them on a regular basis and looking after their well-being.

All passengers stayed at Holiday Villa hotel near Guangzhou airport at the expense of SAI. They were looked after well and served with Halal food in the hotel.