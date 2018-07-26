Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi of PTI wins PP-253 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi has won election from Punjab constituency PP-253 Bahawalpur-IX by securing 36,375 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Adnan Fareed stood second by securing 31,359 votes while candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Syed Muhammad Raza Dewan grabbed third position by getting 10,808 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 61.59%.