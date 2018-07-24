Sahebzada assumes charge as New High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK

LONDON, Jul 24 (APP):Sahebzada Ahmed Khan arrived London on Monday and assumed the

responsibilities as the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to United

Kingdom (UK).

He replaced outgoing High Commissioner of Pakistan to

United Kingdom, Syed Ibne Abbas.

According to a statement of Pakistan High

Commission London issued here Tuesday, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan’s

diplomatic career spans over three decades,during which

he had served on various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan’s

Missions abroad at Mumbai, Jeddah, Yangon, Oslo,Toronto,and

New York-UN.

Prior to this assignment, Sahebzada was serving

as Chief of Protocol at the Headquarters since March 2016.