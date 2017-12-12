Safdar urges to call joint session on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Strongly condemning the unilateral decision take by US to shift its Embassy to

Jeruslem, Member National Assembly (MNA), Leader of PML-N Captain Safdar

Tuesday urged Speaker National Assembly to call joint session of the Parliament

to device a comprehensive strategy on the issue.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that passing

of just resolution would not work, hence a comprehensive and result-oriented strategy

was needed to help Palestine cause.