ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Strongly condemning the unilateral decision take by US to shift its Embassy to
Jeruslem, Member National Assembly (MNA), Leader of PML-N Captain Safdar
Tuesday urged Speaker National Assembly to call joint session of the Parliament
to device a comprehensive strategy on the issue.
Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that passing
of just resolution would not work, hence a comprehensive and result-oriented strategy
was needed to help Palestine cause.
Safdar urges to call joint session on Palestine issue
ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Strongly condemning the unilateral decision take by US to shift its Embassy to