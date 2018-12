Sadruddin Hashwani presents Rs 60 m cheque to PM for dam fund

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Hashu Group Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a cheque of Rs 60 million for the SC-PM Fund for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from Gujranwala Ahmad Chatha and Atif Iftikhar also called on the prime minister.