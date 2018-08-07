Saddi vows to pull 2200-kg vehicle with his moustaches on I-Day

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Pakistan’s Guinness World Record holder
Mohammad Saddi has expressed the determination to celebrate
Independence Day in a befitting manner by pulling 2200-kg motor
vehicle with his moustaches in Faisalabad.
Talking to the media on Tuesday at National Hockey Stadium,
Saddi informed that he will offer the record breaking performance
on August 14 with the collaboration of Faisalabad Chamber of
Commerce and Industry.
“A grand flag ceremony will also be held on this occasion
and a large number of sports enthusiasts will be there to witness
record breaking performance,” he added.
Saddi, who established Guinness World Record by pulling 1700-kg
mini truck in 2012 edition of Punjab Youth Festival in Lahore,
has also demonstrated stunning performances in Dubai and Italy.
He pulled a 1740-kg motor car with his moustaches in the Guinness
World Record show in Milan, Italy in July 2014.
Lauding the role of Sports Board Punjab in his career, Saddi
said: “Sports Board Punjab provided me a suitable platform to
demonstrate my talent. I’m quite lucky to find a platform like
Punjab Youth Festival to express my talent.
“That was the first occasion when sports lovers within and
outside the country came to know about my ability to pull heavy
vehicles with my moustaches,” he elaborated.
Saddi revealed his plan to set new Guinness World Record by
pulling even bigger vehicle in Faisalabad in 2018. “Farooq Yousaf,
the acting president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry,
has assured me of his full cooperation in this regard,” he said.
“I’m working hard to keep myself fit for that great performance
and I’m quite upbeat to establish new world record which will
definitely be a grand distinction for my beloved country,” he i
explained.