Sadaqat Ali Khan of PTI wins NA-57 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Sadaqat Ali Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-57 Rawalpindi-I by securing 136,249.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stood second by securing 124,703 votes while Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan candidate Javed Akhtar Abbasi grabbed third position by getting 27,693 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.32 %.