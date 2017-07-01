Sad demise of Sharif Farooq, loss to the institution of journalism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday

expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran

journalist Sharif Farooq.

In a statement, the minister said that Sharif Farooq was an

icon who made sterling contribution to the development of journalism

in the country by following the internationally recognized norms and

ethical codes of the profession and set worth emulating examples for

others.

His demise is a great loss to the institution of journalism, MOS

said.

She remarked that he was also a dedicated worker of the Pakistan

Movement and throughout his life, had been espousing ideological

moorings and objectives of the independence.

Marriyum said that the vacuum created by his departure would

be difficult to fill for a long time and he would always be

remembered for his services to the cause of journalism and

Pakistan Movement.

Expressing her heart-felt condolences with the family of the

deceased, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul

in eternal peace and grant the courage and fortitude to the

bereaved family to overcome their irreparable loss.