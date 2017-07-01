ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday
expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran
journalist Sharif Farooq.
In a statement, the minister said that Sharif Farooq was an
icon who made sterling contribution to the development of journalism
in the country by following the internationally recognized norms and
ethical codes of the profession and set worth emulating examples for
others.
His demise is a great loss to the institution of journalism, MOS
said.
She remarked that he was also a dedicated worker of the Pakistan
Movement and throughout his life, had been espousing ideological
moorings and objectives of the independence.
Marriyum said that the vacuum created by his departure would
be difficult to fill for a long time and he would always be
remembered for his services to the cause of journalism and
Pakistan Movement.
Expressing her heart-felt condolences with the family of the
deceased, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul
in eternal peace and grant the courage and fortitude to the
bereaved family to overcome their irreparable loss.
Sad demise of Sharif Farooq, loss to the institution of journalism: Marriyum
