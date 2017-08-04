Sacrifices of security forces not to go waste: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 4 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed

Bajwa said Friday the sacrifices rendered by security forces would not go waste.

According to a tweet by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Chief

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS in his message on Police Shuhada Day said Pakistan Armed Forces salute to the martyrs of police force and their brave families.