Sacrifices of our shaheeds will not go waste: COAS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said sacrifices of our shaheeds (martyrs) would not go waste.
According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations, “Terrorists will be brought to their end and held accountable for their Fasaad,” he said.
