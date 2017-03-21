Sacrifices of martyrs shall not go waste: COAS

RAWALPINDI, March 21 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said,”Our martyrs are our heroes, their sacrifices shall not go waste.”

According to a Tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS stated this while visiting the parents of Shaheed Captain Junaid, who had embraced martyrdom at Swabi.