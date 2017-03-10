Sacrifices of IoK women in freedom movement appreciable: Nafees Zakaria

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees

Zakaria has appreciated sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri women in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) for the freedom movement .

Talking to VOC , Nafees Zakaria said that his country would continue to play its due role for the resolution of Kashmir issue added that all Pakistani missions and embassies in the world are working for Kashmir cause.

He added that “Let us not forget that Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir continue to be brutalized by the Indian occupation forces. Since 23 Feberaury.

Many innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian forces, scores have been added to a long list of thousands of pellet guns victims with eye injuries, 156 people were injured after Indian forces used brute force, bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters in Pulwama, Srinagar, Shopian, Islamabad and Sopore areas. During last ten days Indian forces arrested over 79 youth and Hurriyat leaders and activists in unlawful house raids. Their families remain unaware of the whereabouts”.