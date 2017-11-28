Sacrifice given in the larger national interest: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):The Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside the Accountability Court and Punjab House here Tuesday said that ensuring national security and safeguarding national interests was the responsibility of the state and to fulfill that obligation sacrifice had to be offered and consequently the law minister resigned in the larger national interest.

She said that the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had heaved a sigh of relief over the ending of the sit-in which had ended chaos and anarchy that prevailed in the country during the last two days. She said that the country could not afford such circumstances and all of them would have to move forward collectively, so that the country never again faced similar circumstances. She also urged the media to play its role in that regard.

Responding to a question she said that during the last two days the country was faced with a deplorable situation and it was very difficult to deal with it. She said that it was time to look ahead and stop looking back because it could take the country back by decades, which the future generations could not afford to inherit.

The minister said that the party which was obstructing the passage of the Electoral Bill was not being fair with Pakistan and the posterity. Marriyum reiterated that the delay in the elections would not be in the interest of the country and all the political parties had to play their due role in ensuring timely passage of the Bill.

She said that the Assembly had approved the amendment Bill and the Senate was meeting in the second week of December therefore it was incumbent upon all the political parties to deliberate on the issue. She expressed the hope that the election would be held on time in 2018.

Marriyum pointed out that everyone knew the circumstances of the country when the former Prime Minister assumed power in 2013 and also where the country stood when he was disqualified in 2017. She said that it was a developing, shining and rising Pakistan where peace was fast returning and the curse of terrorism had been checked in its tracks adding that what happened was really very regrettable.

In regards to the deliberations of PML (N) consultative meeting she said that the forum discussed the circumstances that prevailed in the country during the last two days and other important issues. The minister said that the former Prime Minister appeared before the NAB court in spite of the false allegations.

She said that the former Prime Minister had made a pledge with the people to uphold the sanctity of law and the constitution. The minister said that Nawaz Sharif put the country on the road to sustained development during the last four years which could not be done during the last twenty years.

Marriyum answering a question said that the public rallies of the PML (N) would be held according to the given schedule and the participation of the former Prime Minister in the public meeting at Quetta was very much on the cards.

She said that his wife was sick and under treatment in London and he had to visit her frequently to be by her side. Marriyum said that it was a very difficult situation for him adding that he would go to London when he felt like going.

She lamented that whenever he left for London an impression was given that he would not return, which was very unreasonable. The minister replying to a question also confirmed the meeting between the former Prime Minister and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.