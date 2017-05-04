Pir Sabir Shah appointed Central SVP of PML-N

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Thursday appointed Pir Sabir Shah as Central Senior Vice President of PML-N.
A notification in this regard has been issued, a statement issued by Dr Asif Kirmani, Spokesman PML-N said.
