LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):Pakistani famous film and drama star, Saba Qammar said her
Hindi Medium film, in India, had carried out a business of over one billion rupees.
She said even after such excellent
performance Indian producers were preferring to
male artists of Pakistan, so she had decided to
perform only in Pakistani films and TV dramas in
future.
Talking to APP here on Monday, she said,
“I have always preferred my country over self interest
and some circles in India do not not like my attitude”.
She said,”I have always performed according to the
character assigned to me in a film or drama and that
is why, people like me”.
Saba Qammar to prefer Pakistani films, dramas
