Saba Mohsin lauds OIC’s media strategy to combat Islamophobia

JEDDAH, Dec 20 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH), Saba Mohsin Raza lauded the efforts of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat Information Department for chalking out media strategy to combat Islamophobia and project proper perspective of Islam.

In her speech, she proposed the 11th Session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers (ICIM), a permanent media advisory board comprising eminent media specialists from member states, it should meet regularly to evaluate the situation and make appropriate recommendations to the General Secretariat Information Department.

“We are grateful to the Secretary General’s visit to Pakistan after the tragic massacre in a terrorist attack on innocent school children in Peshawar in December, 2014,” she said.

The Secretary Information said the preparation of a short film and its

distribution among the member states spoke volume about the concern and affection of the OIC and member states towards Pakistan.

She said Pakistan believed that in this age of Information Communication Technology real time engagements with media was crucial for combating attacks on Islam and Muslims.

Saba Mohsin Raza said Pakistan remained committed to the principle and Charter of OIC and believed in the preservation of the Islamic sanctity of Al-Quds Sharif.

She also drew the attention of General Secretariat Information Department towards the human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces against the innocent Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir who were struggling for their just cause to exercise the right to self determination.

She said the Indian security forces had now even denied the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir the right to offer their religious obligation.

“We would also like to highlight the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar who are being persecuted and forced to leave their homes due to their religious beliefs,” she added.

She said Muslim communities lived in fear and their alienation expanded the divide between faiths and cultures within and among nations.

“As hate inevitably breeds hate, Islamophobia will breed its antithesis. It is a recipe for a clash of cultures – a clash we must avoid if the world is to have any hope of collective action,” she added.

She said Islamic teachings, civilization and traditions were based on universal values of truth, justice and peace.

It was our duty to project Islam and its values of justice, equality and brotherhood which were need of the time and panacea for the challenges that confront humanity today, she added.

Saba Mohsin Raza said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan had borne the full impact of terrorism and had paid in blood and treasure.

“We have lost 60,000 civilians besides 6000 persons belonging to law enforcement agencies” she added.