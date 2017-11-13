SAARC nations must work together to push trade for prosperity and development in region

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):South Asian countries urgently need to work together with a strong business agenda in services trade as the SAARC region possess a huge potential to be fully exploited for promotion of trade to usher an era of progress, development and prosperity.

This was stated by Vice President SAARC Chamber, Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to a visiting delegation of SAARC traders on Monday.

He said that “SAARC countries must collaborate together with a very strong business agenda to take advantage of our geographical proximity, cultural similarities and economic complementary that we all have in this region, says a press release issued here today.

He said besides boosting trade, there is dire need to promote tourism in the region as there is much scope if this sector of tourism is exploited fully billions of rupees could be earned annually by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries.

He said Pakistan is looking at widening the ambit “so that we make these opportunities in our region a reality and improve the level of prosperity and economic development in this region”, he remarked.

There are other areas too that the SAARC countries should work on, such as formulating standards and working with different departments and states to improve ecosystem to boost services trade.

He urged the governments of SAARC member countries to adopt policies helpful pushing export sector in regional trade agreements while looking at issues of competitiveness across sectors in the form of reforms and liberalisation and focusing on the trade policy.

He further said that the energy needs in the region are growing with each passing day. To bring sizeable population out of poverty net and achieve economic growth, countries need to work together to ensure universal access to sustainable and affordable energy.

He urged the need for optimisation of renewable energy potential in the region, measures to promote green energy, and establishment of regional energy grid.

While underlining the need for taking all possible measurers to alleviate poverty, hunger and conflicts he suggested that the governments, academic institutions, and civil society organisations need to jointly work to prepare compendium of best policy frameworks/practices.

Highlighting importance of gender equality, Iftikhar Ali Malik said women must be involved at all the decision-making levels and processes to incorporate their perspectives and address their needs and vulnerabilities.