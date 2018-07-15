SAARC countries must work together to mitigate adverse impacts of climate change in region

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP):SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Pakistan chapter Sunday

called upon all countries especially the South Asia Association of Regional

Cooperation (SAARC) states to enhance cooperation and evolve mechanisms to protect the lives of people and the bread basket across the region as shifting weather patterns and extreme climates become the norm.

“Regional governments will lack the capacity to respond to

these challenges if they continue to work in isolation,” Senior Vice President SCCI

Iftikhar Ali Malik said while addressing at “ A Climate Resilient South Asia:

Turning Climate Smart Investment Opportunities into Reality held at Dhaka.

According to message received here from Bangladesh, leader of Pakistan delegation Iftikhar Malik said SAARC members must have to commit themselves to promote programmes for advocacy

and awareness of climate change and to inculcate habits towards a low-carbon

society, including incorporation of science-based educational material in

educational curricula.

He emphasized on policies and action for climate change

mitigation, technology transfer, financing and investment mechanism, education,

training and awareness, monitoring, assessment and management of impact and

risks due to climate change. South Asia’s geo-climatic location is between the

Himalayas and the Indian Ocean-Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, thus it is

vulnerable to climate-related disasters caused by multiple hazards from glacier

melting to sea-level rise,” he added.

Iftikhar Malik said the human factors were contributing in a

large way compared to natural ones to induce the climate change.

“The humans are contributing largely through increased carbon dioxide emissions and also

through changes in land use pattern due to urbanization,” he added.

He said that ocean played an important role in absorbing almost 50 per cent of the

carbon dioxide that was released into the atmosphere by human activities.

Highlighting the impact of climate change in Pakistan, he said

Pakistan, facing the brunt of climate change, needed to get access to

international financial resources to establish a proper regulatory mechanism to

cope with the challenges they face in accessing climate change adaptation

funds.

He said Pakistan had a strong national commitment and working on

innovative business models to gain financial and technical assistance from both

domestic and international players.

He said Pakistan would require $10.70 billion per annum as the

cost of adaptation to climate change and mitigation cost would range from $8

billion to $17 billion. He said Pakistan was an energy-deficient county and

instead of seeking international funds for fossil fuel energy generation under

CPEC, it needed to move for renewable energy generation, adding “We should look for

funds to build capacity of the workforce, improve the technological resource

base and strengthen institutions for renewable energy sources.

“It is our need to consume coal to meet our development targets to fulfill needs of the growing

population. We can cut out GHG emission if we are provided with sufficient

resources, technology, capacity and finances to move for green energy and

renewables,” he added.

He also suggested increasing regional cooperation through the

SAARC platform. The seminar was organized by SAARC CCI in collaboration with

FNF and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).