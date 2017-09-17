SAARC Chamber’s delegation to participate in WCC moot in Sydney

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): A high-level delegation of the
SAARC Chamber, first time in history, will participate in
the 10th 3-day international flagship moot of World Chamber
Congress commencing from September 19 in Sydney (Australia)
where in a galaxy of 12,000 chambers representing more than
100 countries will grace the occasion.
Talking to the media here Sunday, Vice President SAARC
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pak chapter and veteran
trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said that World Chamber
Congress (WCC) had extended invitation to the SAARC Chamber
in its 10th moot, by acknowledging the meritorious services
and remarkable contribution of the SAARC Chamber.
He said that a high-level 45-member SAARC Chamber
delegation drawn from different member countries including
35 from Pakistan will attend the moot.
He said that SAARC Chamber delegation would have direct
interaction with globe’s most prominent leaders and brightest
minds to transform the future of business.
He said, “Our delegation will also avail the unparalleled
opportunity in ever changing business climate and learn from
the visionary wisdom of the leading tycoons attending the mega
event with special focus studying today’s most significant global
issues confronting business community worldwide.
He said that event would help facilitate the exchange
of real world ideas and best practices on both chambers and
business activities. He said that benefits from indispensable
knowledge and interesting perspectives on a broad number of
important topics filled including informative discussions in
event.
He said that prominent speakers would shed light on the
subject of ‘Business, Conflict and Terrorism’ and this is the
best world platform where Pakistan could convince the world
leading businessmen of the sacrifices we have rendered against
terrorism.
He said the world should recognize that Pakistan had
lost trillions of rupees in war against terrorism and loss
to business was much more than a simple calculation. He said
prosperity and peace could not be achieved without rooting
out the menace of terrorism.
Iftikhar Malik said the role of chambers in bringing the
voice of business to the table is more important than ever.
“We meet at a time of growing hostility to trade and
globalisation. Chambers are devoted to strengthening economic
growth, prosperity and sustainability.
They exist in every country of the world and offer a multitude of programmes and services that support trade and development. Working hand
in hand, we can make a real difference to companies both large
and small, and indeed, to society as a whole”, he added.
He said that WCC was a premier and milestone event
bringing together chambers, business and government figures
alike. The event is being jointly organized by the Sydney
Business Chamber, WCC and International Chamber of Commerce
at International Convention Centre, Sydney.
He said the WCC was a global forum uniting a network of
12,000 chambers which provides an opportunity to connect and
strengthen relations with a diverse and international groups
of individuals representing more than 100 countries.
He said with both formal land informal occasions to develop network,
the congress ms to establish institutional ties and promote
trade and investment opportunities.
SAARC Chamber’s delegation to participate in WCC moot in Sydney
LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): A high-level delegation of the