SAARC Chamber urges India to grab Pakistan’s peace offer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Thursday urged the Indian leadership to embrace Pakistan’s peace overtures to avoid escalation in bilateral tensions.

Senior Vice President SAARC CCI, Iftikhar Ali Malik in a statement

issued, lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, inviting once

again India for parleys to avoid war in the region.

He said that no one could not afford another war putting the regional

peace at stake. “We can convince the world of our strength by achieving

more economic and political empowerment,” he added.