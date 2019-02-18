SAARC CCI terms Saudi investment package, great opportunity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday termed Saudi Arab’s investment packages for Pakistan, a timely and great opportunity for economic uplift of the country, and urged the Saudi investors and businessmen for generously investing in different sectors as it was safe haven for foreign investment.

Talking in a Business to Saudi Business meeting, Senior Vice President SAARC CCI said the Saudi investment in Pakistan would enhance opportunities for the merchants of both sides, which would subsequently boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

He also acknowledged the steady support extended by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in these difficult times and said there was an urgent need to strengthen the bilateral relations on the trade front too.

He said there is great potential of foreign investment in Pakistan and owing to government’s investors friendly policies, foreign investment was pouring into the country.

He said Pakistan was cheaper country with regard of human resources and

labour and if Saudi Arab invests in Pakistan, it would get maximal benefit.

He said there was dire need of exchanging trade delegations between both

the countries and the governments of both the countries should announce free business visas for the business communities.

Iftikhar Malik suggested that the Saudi Arab should also announce special

incentive package for those Pakistani investors and businessmen who were interested to invest in Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and

the Pakistani government and the business community highly acknowledged it.

He also viewed the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his

commitment of ensuring transparency in Pakistan were the reasons behind much ambitious foreign investment in the country from the brotherly countries.