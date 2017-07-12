SAARC CCI provided platform to communities: Younus Dagha

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Federal Secretary for Commerce

Mohammad Younus Dagha Wednesday said South Asian Association for

Regional Cooperation’s (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(CCI) has provided a platform to communities of the region for

coming together and discussing the prospects of doing business

together.

While chairing a meeting with the SAARC CCI led by its

president Suraj Vaidya, Dagha said SAARC region holds immense trade

and investment potential and to actualize that potential special

focus and effort is required for regional integration, a press

release issued here said.

He said SAARC member countries must focus on removal of non-

tariff barriers (NTBs) and must work for enhancing B2B interaction

to boost trade.

Dagha expressed pleasure that establishment of SAARC CCI has

provided a platform to the business communities of region for coming

together and discussing the prospects of doing business together.

He highlighted that although SAARC region holds immense trade

and investment potential, being home to 21% of world’s population,

it still remains one of the least integrated regional blocs with

intra-regional trade constituting only 5% of the total world trade,

in comparison to 51% for NAFTA and 25% for ASEAN.

The secretary commerce also mentioned that SAFTA has fallen short

of expectations due to complex safeguard measures and non-tariff

barriers (NTBs) among SAARC member countries.

Dagha stressed that special focus and effort is required for regional

integration and removal of NTBs to boost regional trade and actualize the immense trade and investment potential present between the SAARC member states.

The secretary commerce commended the efforts of the SAARC CCI for

arranging the activities like SAARC Business Conclave and an

Exhibition on the sidelines of every SAARC Summit. “These activities

are good for bringing business community together and promoting

regional trade”, added Younus Dagha.

President SAARC CCI, Suraj Vaidya updated Secretary Commerce

on the progress made on the permanent headquarters building project

at Islamabad and expressed gratitude for releasing of funds for the

building and said that it will help in strengthening the capacity-

building of the institution and state-of-art building of SAARC-CCI

headquarters in Pakistan will help in image building of the country.

Dagha assured the delegation that Ministry of Commerce would

provide full support to SAARC CCI in achieving its objectives and

hoped that SAARC CCI will continue to create business-friendly

environment that helps businesses to succeed.