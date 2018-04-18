SAARC CCI President convenes meeting of all VPs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):The newly appointed President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ruwan Edirising had convened his first 3-day meeting of Senior Vice Presidents and all Vice Presidents from member countries in Pakistan on April 27 to finalize vision 2030.

Talking to Vice President SAARC chamber Pakistan chapter Iftikhar Ali Malik by telephone from Colombo here Wednesday he said that “All will join the meetings in Islamabad as we would take some pertinent decisions”, says a press statement issued here Wednesday.

He said that SAARC chamber will work closely with all member countries in taking regional co-operation forward.

He said all VPs have also been directed to hold the meeting of the executive committee and general assembly of their respective countries well ahead of April 27 to prepare a set of recommendations and proposals after threadbare discussions on vision 2030 and forward their feedback to SAARC chamber secretariat. He said that all VPs will deliberate on strategies to achieve our goals amongst other important decisions

Highlighting few of salient features of his policy priorities, Ruwan Edirisinghe said that how to convert SAARC chamber to a result oriented regional trade and investment platform, explore partnerships and strengthen existing network with world bank, ADB, UNESCAP, UNIDO, AUSAID, Euro-chambers and FNF, how to promote tourism, sports, trade fairs, exchange of business delegations and holding of business conclave.

He said that “He also plans to establish SAARC chamber think tank for future, activate all SAARC chamber councils, and develop a full-fledged network to facilitate trade, seamless connectivity within region and beyond, improve investment opportunities, lobbying with SAARC chamber political leaderships besides strengthening of trade portal”.

He said that prospects for industrial development to focus on industrial business delegations and industrial matchmaking in addition to joint ventures in areas of interest of either member countries.

He said that hectic efforts are afoot the make SAARC chamber as the “Best Chamber in the world in 2030” as the region inherited plenty of natural resource and minderal deposits in abundance. He said SAARC chamber headquarters building committee meeting will be held on April 27 and Chairman Building Committee Iftikhar Ali Malik along with Vice Chairman Zubair Ahmad Malik will apprise the participants about the progress of under construction state of the art building.

SAARC Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik assured Ruwan Edirisinghe of all his cooperation to make this meeting success. He emphasized the need for expediting the process of trade liberalization in South Asian region. He said that cooperation in member states will help in promotion of trade and improving quality of life of people who accounted for 1/5th of the world’s population.