SAARC CCI must play role for trade and industry development in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday felicitated newly elected President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ruwan Edirisinghe.

He hoped that he would utilize his best leadership flair and available resources for the promoting trade and industry in South Asian region.

In his felicitation message on Monday he said PFC was ready to work together with SAARC CCI for providing opportunities and exposures to youth on skills, entrepreneurship and education.

He said SAARC CCI president would focus on his six point agenda, which included greater investments, the promotion of industrial parks, promotion of youth angels and development of smart green villages among them.

He further said that it was a proper time now for Pakistani businessmen to avail good business opportunities in the South Asian region as he was much optimistic that all SAARC state members would dissolve all their political and trade related issues realizing that over the next 10 years, adding “countries in the Asia region will play a competitive role in competing with each other or in parallel. It will not be a single market like Europe. It will be a competitive market.”

Mian Kashif, who is also life member SAARC chamber said PFC wanted to play its due role for developing of furniture industry in South Asia and similarly SAARC Chamber of Commerce should also ensured that our businesses were in line with these developments.

He apprised Ruwan Edirisinghe of the efforts PFC was being taken to promote South Asian specific designed furniture during British raj and post colonial age.

He said that furniture with calligraphic engraving had great demand in local and international markets, which seemed to be the dominant one in Pakistan, therefore Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

He said Pakistan handmade world class furniture was also in great demand in Middle East, Europe, Canada and USA.

He said after traditional furniture, luxury furniture made from wood was estimated to dominate the market while the luxury furniture made from glass would witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8% during 2015-2020.

He said the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) was a way to ensure the competitiveness of Pakistani industries while safeguarding and expanding. “To safeguard and expand Pakistani industries we have to ensure that we are competitive.”