SAARC CCI called for coordinated efforts to deal with Climate Change

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Business leaders of South Asia at a seminar, emphasized on cooperation and concerted efforts of all the countries, especially among the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to cope with the challenges of climate change.

According to SCCI press statement issued here Tuesday, the seminar titled “A Climate Resilient South Asia: Turning Climate-Smart Investment Opportunities into Reality” was organized in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The leaders were of the view that climate change has emerged as one of the greatest developmental challenges for the 21st century and called for coordinated efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruwan Edirisinghe, President, SAARC CCI urged member states to

act beyond the rhetoric and join hands for a coordinated action.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Iftikhar Ali Malik, Senior Vice President, Chandi Raj Dhaka, Vice President (Nepal), Mehboobul Alam, Vice President (Bangladesh), Ms. Hina Saeed, Secretary General, of SAARC CCI and M. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), President, FBCCI.

Meanwhile, the SCCI also successfully concluded its 75th Executive Committee meeting hosted by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The SAARC CCI Executive meeting succeeded in finalizing eight mega events for year 2019-20, in consultation with board members from SAARC member states.

The events will be organized in SAARC member states in partnership with international institution and National Member Bodies of SAARC CCI.

The meeting also succeeded in forming steering committees to make these events successful venture in SAARC and beyond.