LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique has urged United Nations, human rights organizations
and civilised nations to take notice of unprovoked Indian shelling
on Pakistani villages.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the Indian
government was a big ‘exporter and supporter’ of terrorism in
and out of India.
“Un-guided Indian forces are a regular part of all
nature of state and non-state terrorism,” he added.
He said that martyrdom of six innocent Pakistanis by the
firing of Indian forces on working boundary was an example of
cruelty and brutality.
The minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party opposed the
idealogy and struggle of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed by
supporting the amendment made with malafide intention.
The condition for party leadership was included in the
Constitution by Musharraf to create hurdle for BB Shaheed
and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added.
Saad urges UN to take notice of Indian atrocities
