Saad urges UN to take notice of Indian atrocities

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique has urged United Nations, human rights organizations

and civilised nations to take notice of unprovoked Indian shelling

on Pakistani villages.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the Indian

government was a big ‘exporter and supporter’ of terrorism in

and out of India.

“Un-guided Indian forces are a regular part of all

nature of state and non-state terrorism,” he added.

He said that martyrdom of six innocent Pakistanis by the

firing of Indian forces on working boundary was an example of

cruelty and brutality.

The minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party opposed the

idealogy and struggle of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed by

supporting the amendment made with malafide intention.

The condition for party leadership was included in the

Constitution by Musharraf to create hurdle for BB Shaheed

and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added.