Saad urges holding of free, fair, timely elections for ensuring political stability

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday stressed that elections should be held in a free and fair manner and on time to avoid acrimony among people and to ensure political stability in the country.

He was talking to media persons after inaugurating the second new hall of the Railway Museum at Golra Railway Station here.

He said it was better for the country that people should be fairly allowed to make their decision in elections.

The minister said whenever people were given freedom to vote they elected those politicians who were always maligned by certain elements.

To a question, he said present tension among the institutions could not be denied and the saner elements among the stakeholders should play their role to create harmony in the country. It was the joint responsibility of all to find a common ground and resolve political issues, he added.

Talking about NAB investigation against him, he said he did not commit any wrong and in the past his father was financially destroyed for raising voice against the Ayub Khan regime and he himself went to jail numerous times and was tortured for his democratic struggle.

The minister said the treatment meted out to politicians and civil servants made it difficult for them to take decisions in the interest of the people.

Saad said he should be told name of the person who filed anonymous complaint against him in NAB.

He said it was becoming increasingly difficult to run government in Pakistan, adding Pakistan Muslim League(N) was determined to put up fight in elections despite the campaign being run against its leadership.

He said all the characters who were working against the democratic system will be exposed with the passage of time and persons like Imran Khan will be ultimate losers.

He said reforms, upgradation and modernization would continue in railways, adding investment of about $30 billion was needed to bring Pakistan Railways at par with international standards.

With the untiring efforts of five years, the income of railways had increased from Rs 18 billion in 2013 to Rs 50 billion this year and also the number of passengers travelling in trains rose to 55 million. The income from freight increased from only Rs two billion in 2012 to Rs 21 billion, he added.

He said deficit of the Pakistan Railways was due to payments and pensions being given to 118,000 pensioners, losses on branch lines and maintenance operations.

Saad said work on the Railway Museum was taken up after a gap of more than ten years. The museum is a favourite place for families and school children of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who wanted to know about the history of railway started by British in 1861.

He said better facilities of food and washrooms will be provided to people visiting the museum and a boundary wall will be built to make the place more secure for families.