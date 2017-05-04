Saad terms PM most experienced politician in region

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was
most experienced politician in the region.
The Prime Minister had highlighted regional issues on
different forums and also courageously resolving the national
issues despite false allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-i-
Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news
channel.
He said Imran Khan was doing politics of allegations and
using derogatory language for opponents for political point
scoring.
The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
government had made unprecedented work to reduce power
loadshedding from the country. It had initiated several energy
projects in the country to meet the growing demand, he added.
He said previous regimes of Pervez Musharaf and Pakistan
Peoples Party (PPP) had not done any work for resolving energy
crisis.
Replying to a question, he said civil and military
leadership were enjoying good ties as both wanted the continuity
of democratic system in the country.